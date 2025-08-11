British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years

The remains of the British climber have been found in the melting glacier of Antarctica after more than 65 years.
According to BBC, bones of a British man identified as Dennis "Tink" Bell, who died in a tragic accident in 1959, were found by a Polis Antarctic expedition earlier this year.
Dennis died after falling into a crevasse at the age of 25 while working for an organisation that later became the British Antarctic Survey.
The South Pole venture found remains of the Briton alongside a wristwatch, a radio, and a pipe.
Director of the British Antarctic Survey, Dame Jane Francis, said, “Dennis was one of the many brave personnel who contributed to the early science and exploration of Antarctica under extraordinarily harsh conditions. Even though he was lost in 1959, his memory lived on among colleagues and in the legacy of polar research.”
Moreover, David Bell called the discovery of his brother’s remains “remarkable and astonishing” and said that he had long given up on finding Dennis.
Born in 1934 Dennis, after getting training as a meteorologist, joined the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey to work in Antarctica.
He travelled to Antarctica in 1958 for a two-year stint at Admiralty Bay as part of a small UK base with around 12 guys on King George Island, which is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) off the northern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.
Dennis’ job was to collect meteorological data and then radio the reports back to the UK after every three hours.