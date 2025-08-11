Home / World

British man remains discovered in melting Antarctic glacier after 65 years

Dennis "Tink" Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident

Dennis Tink Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident
Dennis "Tink" Bell died in Antarctica at the age of 25 in a terrible accident

The remains of the British climber have been found in the melting glacier of Antarctica after more than 65 years.

According to BBC, bones of a British man identified as Dennis "Tink" Bell, who died in a tragic accident in 1959, were found by a Polis Antarctic expedition earlier this year.

Dennis died after falling into a crevasse at the age of 25 while working for an organisation that later became the British Antarctic Survey.

The South Pole venture found remains of the Briton alongside a wristwatch, a radio, and a pipe.

Director of the British Antarctic Survey, Dame Jane Francis, said, “Dennis was one of the many brave personnel who contributed to the early science and exploration of Antarctica under extraordinarily harsh conditions. Even though he was lost in 1959, his memory lived on among colleagues and in the legacy of polar research.”

Moreover, David Bell called the discovery of his brother’s remains “remarkable and astonishing” and said that he had long given up on finding Dennis.

Born in 1934 Dennis, after getting training as a meteorologist, joined the Falkland Islands Dependencies Survey to work in Antarctica.

He travelled to Antarctica in 1958 for a two-year stint at Admiralty Bay as part of a small UK base with around 12 guys on King George Island, which is about 120 kilometres (75 miles) off the northern coast of the Antarctic Peninsula.

Dennis’ job was to collect meteorological data and then radio the reports back to the UK after every three hours.

You Might Like:

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall

Wisconsin State Fair cancelled due to flash flooding after heavy rainfall
Midwest storm chaos causes widespread travel disruptions and flood warnings

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown

US National Guard prepares for deployment in DC for federal crackdown
Donald Trump vows to crack down on crimes in Washington as he asks homeless to ‘move out’

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US

Nvidia, AMD settle to pay 15% of China chip revenue to US
US administration blocks Nvidia H20 chip sales to China amid tech tensions

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks

Texas floods reveal over 100 million years old dinosaur tracks
Texas Hill Country floods uncover prehistoric dinosaur tracks in Travis County

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot

Man visiting Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert fatally shot
Kevin Mares was shot in a seaside town after he attended the Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico with friends

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy

Adidas designer addresses Mexico-inspired shoes controversy
Mexican authorities accused Adidas of cultural appropriation with their new sandal design

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage

Turkey hit by 6.1 magnitude quake, causes immense infrastructural damage
Dozens of buildings topple down in Turkey's northwestern region after the country faces a powerful earthquake

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody

Reading stabbing incident leaves three injured, suspect in custody
Three men including a teenager, a man in his twenties and another man in his thirties were seriously injured in the incident

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom

Explosion threat prompts evacuation of cruise ship in Southamptom
Authorities have now ended the search operations, and no such device has been found

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh

Arthur’s Seat fire spreads rapidly as firefighters battle blaze in Edinburgh
Flames could be seen from far away across the city, sending thick and harsh-smelling smoke into the sky

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth

Meteorite crashes through roof in Georgia found to be older than Earth
The space rock, called the McDonough meteorite is the 27th meteorite ever found in the state of Georgia

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson

300-year mystery pirate shipwreck discovered near Fort Anderson
Wood from the suspected wreck was identified as Monterey or Mexican cypress, a tree native to Central America