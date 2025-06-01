Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists

Do you know that there is an island in the world where the general public is not allowed to go?
Yes, you heard it right! There is an island in the world where only soldiers or scientists are allowed to visit.
But the question is that what is it about that island that makes it so restricted?
What is the most dangerous island in the world and why?
The island, called Ilha de Queimada Grande, located 20 miles (32 km) off the coast of São Paulo, is filled with around 4,000 of the world’s most poisonous snakes called the golden lancehead viper.
It is so dangerous that the Brazilian government has completely banned people from visiting it, as per MailUK.
Only a few scientists are allowed to go there each year to study the snakes.
Sometimes, the Brazilian navy visits to take care of the lighthouse that was built in 1909.
Poachers also illegally visit the island to catch golden lancehead viper, which have been living on the island for 11,000 years and can sell for a very high price of up to £17,500 ($30,000) on the black market.
Because of the huge number of deadly snakes, people also call it "Snake Island."
It is pertinent to note that the venom of the golden lancehead viper is five times stronger than that of other snakes and it so powerful that is can even dissolve human flesh.