5 signs of colon cancer you should never ignore 

Colon cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the US.
Nearly 150,000 Americans are diagnosed annually with this fatal disease, which occurs due to an abnormal growth of cells in the colon or rectum.
Previously, colon cancer was associated with elderly individuals; diagnoses among youth have exponentially increased in recent years.
Knowing the signs of colon cancer is one of the best ways to detect the condition earlier.
Stringent changes in Bowel Habits
Changes in bowel habits, such as consistency and frequency, may point towards colon cancer.
Here are a few bowel habit changes that shouldn’t be ignored:
- Regular constipation or diarrhoea
- Narrow stools
- Unpredictable urgencies
- Incomplete emptying
Bloody Stool
If you are bleeding from the colon and rectum and notice bright red streaks in your bowel movements, urgently seek medical care to get yourself assessed.
It’s worth mentioning that bloody stool does not always indicate cancer; it may also be due to several other reasons, including haemorrhoids that cause rectal bleeding.
Constantly feeling full
Bloating and a sense of fullness may be a major sign of colon cancer.
If you ever notice a swollen abdomen or other gastrointestinal conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, it’s crucial to seek urgent medical care.
Cramping or continuous abdominal pain
If you’re persistently experiencing severe cramps, it may be due to abdominal discomfort, excessive gas, which aggravates with the growth of a tumour inside your intestine.
Unexplained weight loss
Are you experiencing an unexplained weight loss without changing your diet? Then there must be something wrong; contact your provider to know the reason.
It is important to note that colon blockages disrupt your body’s ability to absorb nutrients. Moreover, tumours consume a plenty of your body’s energy and cause a caloric deficiency.