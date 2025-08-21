Home / Sci-Tech

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs

Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs
Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs 

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, bringing the latest chipset, high-powered batteries, and magnetic accessories, known as Pixelsnap.

The recently introduced long-awaited lineup is packed with a range of upgrades.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL specs 

Here are a few features of the latest flagship Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL:

Display

The Pixel 10 Pro consists of an enlarged 6.3-inch, 1,280 × 2,856px panel, while the flagship Pro XL includes a 6.8-inch, 1,344 × 2,992px display with up to 3,300 nits of peak brightness, offering an impressive visual experience.

Both the recently launched phones are available in a range of tantalising colours, including Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade.

Performance 

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are equipped with the high-end Tensor G5 chipset, offering 34% faster performance in contrast to the G4.

Battery

Much to the dismay of users, Google launched Pixel 10 Pro with only 4,870 mAh battery with 30W charging, while the 10 Pro XL houses 5,200 mAh with 45W speeds.

Cameras

At the launch event, Google has fascinated the spectators with the top-notch features, especially the camera for the Pro variant.

The Pixel 10 Pro consists of the 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x optical, 100x hybrid zoom) setup.

Pricing & availability

Both the phones are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28.

Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) is available for $999 / €1,099 / £999 / ₹109,999. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) costs $1,199 / €1,299 / £1,199 / ₹124,999

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features
Pixel Buds 2A offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features
Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with an enlarged 8-inch LTPO OLED folding screen with 3,000-nit peak brightness

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel Watch 4 unveiled with Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, more
Pixel Watch 4 LTE is the first smartwatch with on-device satellite communications to use emergency services

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features

Made by Google event 2025: Pixel 10 announced with cutting-edge features
Google latest phone lineup includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect

Rare black moon set to occur on August 23: Here's what to expect
Friday's black moon will be 'seasonal' version of the event, as it will be the third latest moon in a season that has four

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release

Google Pixel 10 series launch: Last-minute leaks ahead of release
Pixel 10 Pro may include a high-end camera system, and Google’s AI driven photography features

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide

Meta introduces AI-powered translations to creators worldwide
Meta's latest feature can only translate into Spanish-to-English and English-to-Spanish

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists

Spotify now allow users add their own transitions to playlists
With this feature, Spotify aims to outdo Apple Music’s AutoMix, which is currently available in iOS 26 developer beta

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students

TikTok’s rolls out Campus Verification feature for college students
Campus Verification allows college students to find and connect with their classmates on TikTok

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents

Google docs introduces Gemini Audio feature to read documents
Google docs latest feature is currently accessible in English and on the web

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion

Intel stock spikes 5% as SoftBank invests $2 billion
Intel is making heavy investments in its 18A chip technology, signing agreements with Amazon and Microsoft

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more

Made by Google 2025: How to watch launch of Pixel 10, Pixel Watch 4, more
Pixel 10 series will include the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and the foldable 10 Pro Fold will reportedly debut at event