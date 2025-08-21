Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs 

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, bringing the latest chipset, high-powered batteries, and magnetic accessories, known as Pixelsnap.
The recently introduced long-awaited lineup is packed with a range of upgrades.
Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL specs
Here are a few features of the latest flagship Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL:
Display
The Pixel 10 Pro consists of an enlarged 6.3-inch, 1,280 × 2,856px panel, while the flagship Pro XL includes a 6.8-inch, 1,344 × 2,992px display with up to 3,300 nits of peak brightness, offering an impressive visual experience.
Both the recently launched phones are available in a range of tantalising colours, including Moonstone, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Jade.
Performance
Under the hood, the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are equipped with the high-end Tensor G5 chipset, offering 34% faster performance in contrast to the G4.
Battery
Much to the dismay of users, Google launched Pixel 10 Pro with only 4,870 mAh battery with 30W charging, while the 10 Pro XL houses 5,200 mAh with 45W speeds.
Cameras
At the launch event, Google has fascinated the spectators with the top-notch features, especially the camera for the Pro variant.
The Pixel 10 Pro consists of the 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto (5x optical, 100x hybrid zoom) setup.
Pricing & availability
Both the phones are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28.
Pixel 10 Pro (128GB) is available for $999 / €1,099 / £999 / ₹109,999. While the Pixel 10 Pro XL (256GB) costs $1,199 / €1,299 / £1,199 / ₹124,999