Health alert: California resident tests positive for bubonic plague

Bubonic plague symptoms includes chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fever

California health officials confirmed that a Lake Tahoe area resident has tested positive for plague, an illness caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis.

The infected person has believed to contract the bubonic plague (the most common form of plague) from flea bites while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area.

Currently, the person is in the recovery stage and under the care of health professionals, El Dorado County officials stated.

What is Plague?

In the past, Plague has been responsible for causing deadly pandemics and still exists in several parts of the world.

El Dorado County acting director of public health, Kyle Fliflet, stated, “Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County.”

“It’s important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking, and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present,” Fliflet added.

In the US, up to seven cases of plague are reported every year, as per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The infection is transmitted to humans via infected flea bites or contact with infected animals.

Bubonic plague symptoms

Bubonic plague symptoms typically occur after two weeks of exposure. It includes chills, swollen lymph nodes, and fever.

Bubonic plague treatment

It can be treated with antibiotics.

