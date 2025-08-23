Home / Sci-Tech

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature

With this feature, the Pixel 10 series users can make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage

Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature
Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature 

Google has announced a revolutionary update for its latest flagship Pixel 10 series, making them the world’s first smartphones that can place WhatsApp voice and video calls via satellite.

The feature will officially launch on August 28, the same day the flagship series will be available on the store.

The latest feature allows Pixel 10 users to make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage.

Whenever a user receives a call over satellite, they will see a small satellite icon in the handset’s status bar, and the call will be connected as normal, only routed via a satellite network instead of a mobile carrier.

According to the Alphabet-owned Google, this feature is a part of the company’s expanding satellite connectivity program, which already supports location sharing via Find My Device and Google Maps, powered by a collaboration with non-terrestrial network provider Skylo.

However, Google has clarified that access to satellite WhatsApp calling will completely rely on carrier participation, including some extra charges.

While exact pricing still remains under wraps, Google indicated that additional information will be shared soon.

Availability 

The satellite calling featureis currently accessible in the entire Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Though its expansion to WhatsApp’s text messages is not known yet, the update positions the latest Pixel 10 as a pioneer in smartphone connectivity.

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models

Meta joins forces with Midjourney on AI image and video models
With this partnership, Meta will incorporate Midjourney's cutting-edge tools into future AI models and products

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series

Google rolls out latest Pixel Journal app for Pixel 10 series
Pixel Journal utilises on-device AI models to prompt users to fill out journal entries

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips

DeepSeek unveils V3.1 AI model optimised for chinese chips
This move highlights the country’s push in the technological landscape amid US export restrictions on cutting-edge chips

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more

Google's Gemini Live gets improved with app integration, more
Gemini Live also receives upgraded audio model designed to improve the naturalness of speech

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android

WhatsApp tests record voice message feature for unanswered calls on Android
This feature works as a timely nudge to immediately send a voice message on WhatsApp when a call goes unanswered

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement

Instagram rolls out latest feature for creators to boost engagement
With this feature, Instagram creators can group several videos in one place, enabling seamless navigation for viewers

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly

Apple TV+ price spikes 30% to $12.99 monthly
The recent price surge marks the third time Apple has increased the subscription rate for its streaming service

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features

Google expands AI Mode to several countries, brings set of agentic features
Google expanded AI Mode is accessible to users in the UK, US, and India, with plans for its broader expansion soon

Is Roblox shutting down on September 1?

Is Roblox shutting down on September 1?
Roblox is currently facing legal scrutiny and has been banned internationally

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs

Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL launched with impressive specs
Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are currently available for pre orders and will starting from August 28

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features

Pixel Buds 2A launched with Google Tensor A1 chip: Check price, features
Pixel Buds 2A offers up to seven hours of battery life with noise canceling on, plus 20 hours from the case

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features

Pixel 10 Pro Fold released with IP68 rating: Check price, features
Pixel 10 Pro Fold is equipped with an enlarged 8-inch LTPO OLED folding screen with 3,000-nit peak brightness