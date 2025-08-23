Google Pixel 10 series receives Satellite WhatsApp Calling feature 

Google has announced a revolutionary update for its latest flagship Pixel 10 series, making them the world’s first smartphones that can place WhatsApp voice and video calls via satellite.
The feature will officially launch on August 28, the same day the flagship series will be available on the store.
The latest feature allows Pixel 10 users to make and receive WhatsApp calls in remote areas with no Wi-Fi coverage.
Whenever a user receives a call over satellite, they will see a small satellite icon in the handset’s status bar, and the call will be connected as normal, only routed via a satellite network instead of a mobile carrier.
According to the Alphabet-owned Google, this feature is a part of the company’s expanding satellite connectivity program, which already supports location sharing via Find My Device and Google Maps, powered by a collaboration with non-terrestrial network provider Skylo.
However, Google has clarified that access to satellite WhatsApp calling will completely rely on carrier participation, including some extra charges.
While exact pricing still remains under wraps, Google indicated that additional information will be shared soon.
Availability
The satellite calling featureis currently accessible in the entire Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.
Though its expansion to WhatsApp’s text messages is not known yet, the update positions the latest Pixel 10 as a pioneer in smartphone connectivity.