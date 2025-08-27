UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

The Met Office has recently suggests that the UK has probably had its hottest summer on record.
Wales and Northern Ireland saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded for an August bank holiday Monday.
New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C and Gogerddan 28.1C, breaking the previous record of 26.5C from 1991.
The country's average temperature including both day and night is 16.13C with under a week of summer left.
To avoid setting a new record, the remaining days of August would need to be around four degrees cooler than normal which seems unlikely.
The highest temperature of the summer was 35.8C (96.4F), recorded at Faversham, Kent on 1 July.
While this summer's temperatures may seem lower compared to past extreme highs, such as 40.3C in July 2022, what stands out is how long and widespread the heat has been with temperatures reaching heatwave to four separate occasions.
The heat began early in June with a heatwave that pushed temperatures above 33C during the summer solstice.
Later that month, it got even hotter, marking the hottest start to the Wimbledon tournament on record.
After a brief cooler period in early July, a third heatwave brought Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales their hottest weather of the year.
While, a fourth heatwave in August brought temperatures of 33.4C (92.1F) in parts of England, while 31.6C (88.9F) at Charterhall, Borders, was Scotland's highest August temperature since 2003.