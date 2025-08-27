Home / World

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025
UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

The Met Office has recently suggests that the UK has probably had its hottest summer on record.

Wales and Northern Ireland saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded for an August bank holiday Monday.

New records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C and Gogerddan 28.1C, breaking the previous record of 26.5C from 1991.

The country's average temperature including both day and night is 16.13C with under a week of summer left.

To avoid setting a new record, the remaining days of August would need to be around four degrees cooler than normal which seems unlikely.

The highest temperature of the summer was 35.8C (96.4F), recorded at Faversham, Kent on 1 July.

While this summer's temperatures may seem lower compared to past extreme highs, such as 40.3C in July 2022, what stands out is how long and widespread the heat has been with temperatures reaching heatwave to four separate occasions.

The heat began early in June with a heatwave that pushed temperatures above 33C during the summer solstice.

Later that month, it got even hotter, marking the hottest start to the Wimbledon tournament on record.

After a brief cooler period in early July, a third heatwave brought Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales their hottest weather of the year.

While, a fourth heatwave in August brought temperatures of 33.4C (92.1F) in parts of England, while 31.6C (88.9F) at Charterhall, Borders, was Scotland's highest August temperature since 2003.

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany

Taylor Swift concert terror plot: 16-year-old convicted in Germany
The suspect's aim was to kill himself and a large number of people during the concert

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors

Llandudno fire rages near Maesdu Golf Club, residents told to stay indoors
The smoke from the fire is visible as far away as Abergele, Llanfairfechan and the Conwy Valley

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan

Fossil of 200-million-year-old crocodile ancestor found in Rajasthan
Fossil is estimated to be about 1.5 to 2 meters long, dating back to the Jurrassic period

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay

Massive dust storm hits metro Phoenix, Arizona, triggering airport delay
Towering wall of dust in Phoenix knocks out power to thousands and disrupts travel

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis

Potato addiction of 8-year-old schoolboy cured after hypnosis
Lennie Sartin has eaten around 2,500 baked potatoes in just seven years

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway

Australia police shooting kills 2 officers, manhunt underway
Australian police officer ‘seriously injured’ after shooting at rural property in Victoria state

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting

Korean Air announces biggest-ever Boeing order amid Trump-Lee meeting
South Korean airline makes billions order for Boeing and GE Aerospace as President Lee Jae Myung visits US

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook removed by Trump over fraud allegations
First Black woman of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Lisa Cook, was appointed by Joe Biden

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo

Cracker Barrel issues first statement after backlash over new logo
The dinning chain stocks dropped after it underwent major overhaul to attract new customers

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War

Trump hints at shocking rebranding of Pentagon as Department of War
Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump want to call the Department of Defence the 'Department of War'

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured

Helicopter crash near Shanklin kills three, one critically injured
The police initially treated the helicopter crash as a major incident to coordinate their response

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record

UK weather: Wales, Northern Ireland sizzle with hottest August bank holiday on record
The highest August bank holiday Monday temperature ever recorded in the UK and England was 33.2C