Home / World

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence

The prosecutors highlighted last month's deadly attack on the NFL headquarters in Manhattan in their court filing

Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors heat over rising violence
Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence

Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing a top insurance company executive in New York City, has inspired others to choose violent ways, as per federal prosecutors.

In a new court filing, the prosecutors argued that Mangione posed a threat to the public because he seemingly wants others to follow in his footsteps.

"Simply put, the defendant hoped to normalize the use of violence to achieve ideological or political objectives," they said in the document. 

“Since the murder, certain quarters of the public, who openly identify as acolytes of the defendant, have increasingly begun to view violence as an acceptable, or even necessary, substitute for reasoned political disagreement," the prosecutors shared.

Furthermore, the 27-year-old is awaiting trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which took place in December 2024.

Arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the fatal shooting, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of murder, two counts of stalking and a firearms offence for allegedly using a silencer.

However, since his arrest, Mangione has "openly cultivated supporters" by setting up a website where he directly addresses them, as per the prosecutors.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in April that the government would seek the death penalty against Mangione for "an act of political violence" and a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”

The new filing by federal prosecutors is an attempt to push back the defence's request for details on the evidence they plan to use to seek the death penalty for Mangione, whose killing has made him into a hero among certain public members.

In May, Mangione’s legal defence fund surpassed $1 million in donations from more than 28,000 people, many of whom have expressed their frustration over the nation's for-profit medical system.

You Might Like:

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst chooses against seeking third term: Report
Iowa has shifted Republican in recent elections, with Trump leading with eight points in 2020 and 13 in 2024

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them

Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them
Both families of deceased ones tearfully urged taking strict action against the mental health crisis and gun violence

Canary Islands migrant boat disaster claims at least 69 lives, several missing

Canary Islands migrant boat disaster claims at least 69 lives, several missing
The vessel began its journey from The Gambia nearly a week before the disaster, carrying about 160 people

Kamala Harris loses Secret Service protection after Trump’s order

Kamala Harris loses Secret Service protection after Trump’s order
Kamala Harris is preparing to launch a promotional tour for her memoir titled '107 Days'

Labubu mini dolls sell out in minutes across major markets

Labubu mini dolls sell out in minutes across major markets
Pop Mart launched 28 small Labubu dolls, each about 10.5 cm tall and available in different colours

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s PM sacked after controversial leaked call

Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s PM sacked after controversial leaked call
Shinawatra is the sixth Thai prime minister from, or supported by, the wealthy Shinawatra family to be removed from power

Fighter jet crashes in Poland during airshow rehearsal, pilot dies

Fighter jet crashes in Poland during airshow rehearsal, pilot dies
Videos from the Polish media showed the F-16 doing a barrel roll stunt when it crashed in flames on the runway

JD Vance blames 'mental health crisis' for surge in US mass shootings

JD Vance blames 'mental health crisis' for surge in US mass shootings
JD Vance opened up about mass shootings a day after Minnesota's church shooting claimed lives of two children

Ssense files for bankruptcy protection amid global trade war fallout

Ssense files for bankruptcy protection amid global trade war fallout
The Canadian multi-brand retailer is seeking bankruptcy protection after the US free shipping ends

Ford recalls several vehicles in US, Canada over brake fluid leak

Ford recalls several vehicles in US, Canada over brake fluid leak
Owners can bring their cars to a nearby Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their repair completed at no cost

UK weather: Summer’s end brings heavy rain and flood risk

UK weather: Summer’s end brings heavy rain and flood risk
UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders
Susan Monarez accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of misusing public health for political purposes