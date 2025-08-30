Luigi Mangione faces prosecutors' heat over rising violence

Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing a top insurance company executive in New York City, has inspired others to choose violent ways, as per federal prosecutors.
In a new court filing, the prosecutors argued that Mangione posed a threat to the public because he seemingly wants others to follow in his footsteps.
"Simply put, the defendant hoped to normalize the use of violence to achieve ideological or political objectives," they said in the document.
“Since the murder, certain quarters of the public, who openly identify as acolytes of the defendant, have increasingly begun to view violence as an acceptable, or even necessary, substitute for reasoned political disagreement," the prosecutors shared.
Furthermore, the 27-year-old is awaiting trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which took place in December 2024.
Arrested in Pennsylvania five days after the fatal shooting, Mangione has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of murder, two counts of stalking and a firearms offence for allegedly using a silencer.
However, since his arrest, Mangione has "openly cultivated supporters" by setting up a website where he directly addresses them, as per the prosecutors.
US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced in April that the government would seek the death penalty against Mangione for "an act of political violence" and a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.”
The new filing by federal prosecutors is an attempt to push back the defence's request for details on the evidence they plan to use to seek the death penalty for Mangione, whose killing has made him into a hero among certain public members.
In May, Mangione’s legal defence fund surpassed $1 million in donations from more than 28,000 people, many of whom have expressed their frustration over the nation's for-profit medical system.