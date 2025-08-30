Home / World

Minneapolis school shooting investigation uncovers shooter's personal turmoil

The Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic Church shooting suspect's personal turmoil has been uncovered in the initial investigation.

Although the motive behind the deadly attack at the Catholic school remained unknown, several search warrants obtained by the police revealed that the shooter, Robin Westman, recently went through a breakup and was living with an older friend, Fox News reported. 

Westman most recently lived in an apartment in Richfield, according to a search warrant, but the killer's father told police that the 23-year-old had just gone through a breakup and was staying with a friend in nearby St Louis Park.

Police also searched Westman's father's house in Minneapolis, where they seized a tactical vest, two computer drives and "misc documents", according to the warrant return.

Westman has been identified as the one who opened fire Wednesday morning, killing two children, ages 8 and 10, and injuring 18 other worshippers, including more than a dozen other kids from the school.

Police found Westman dead of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, wearing black "tactical" gear and carrying at least two long guns, according to the warrant. The van Westman used in the attack belonged to James Westman, the killer's father.

