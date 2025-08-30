Delta settles LA lawsuit after five years, set to pay $79 million

Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $78.75 million to settle a class action lawsuit regarding a 2020 fuel dump over California's LA and Orange Counties.
The preliminary settlement was filed on August 25 in LA federal court and awaits a judge's approval in September.
In January 2020, Delta flight DL89 experienced an engine malfunction shortly after departing Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) for Shanghai, China.
The aircraft required an emergency landing at LAX but first needed to complete a "fuel release to reduce landing weight."
However, as a result, the fuel wrongfully landed on tens of thousands of homes. They claim 38,000 properties and 160,000 individuals were impacted.
Delta claimed the pilots followed all applicable Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) guidance, airline procedures and proper training.
After the deduction of attorneys' fees and other settlement costs, the class members represented in the lawsuit are anticipated to receive $50.59 million.
Anyone who owned, resided in or rented one of the listed properties is entitled to compensation, according to the settlement.
If there is a 100% submission rate of claims, property owners are entitled to $888.82, and residents would receive $104.34.