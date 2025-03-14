Health

Keir Starmer unveils plans to abolish NHS England to improve healthcare

NHS England will be abolished to 'cut bureaucracy' and reform the health system in the UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 14, 2025
Keir Starmer unveils plans to abolish NHS England to improve healthcare
Keir Starmer unveils plans to abolish NHS England to improve healthcare

NHS England, which has been called the “world’s largest quango” by the Government, is to be abolished, the Prime Minister has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said decisions about billions of pounds of taxpayer money should not be taken by an “arm’s-length” body, as he promised sweeping reforms to deliver better care for patients.

The move is expected to save at least £500m a year and could see half the workforce of NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care axed.

Sir Keir said the previous Tory government had been mistaken to make NHS England more independent from central government, as he said the state was “weaker than ever”.

“Overstretched, unfocused, trying to do too much, doing it badly,” the Prime Minister said.

NHS England is a public body delivering services with taxpayers’ money, which was set up to support and oversee NHS trusts and wider organisations to deliver healthcare.

