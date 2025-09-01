Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study 

A recent study revealed that age has been detected as a major and independent risk factor for atrial ectopic burden (AEB) and ventricular ectopic burden (VEB).
The study, led by Amit Moses, M.D., of Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Israel, assessed 1,151 people with no symptoms and exercise stress testing.
Participants were classified into high to low ectopy burden groups, with people indicating complex irregular heart rhythms that may be potentially fatal are categorised as having high AEB or VEB.
Results indicated that 32% people experienced supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation in 4%, and uncontrolled ventricular tachycardia in the remaining 6% individuals.
Univariate analysis associated elevated AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness, hypertension, and reduced kidney function (eGFR).
High VEB was linked to an older age, and reduced eGFR. In multivariable analysis, older age and reduced fitness remained independent risk factors for AEB, while older age showed independent associated with VEB.
The study underscored aging as a key driver of ectopy, even in people without structural cardiac disorders.