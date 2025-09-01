Home / Health

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study

Univariate analysis associated elevated AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness, hypertension

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study
Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study 

A recent study revealed that age has been detected as a major and independent risk factor for atrial ectopic burden (AEB) and ventricular ectopic burden (VEB).

The study, led by Amit Moses, M.D., of Chaim Sheba Medical Center in Israel, assessed 1,151 people with no symptoms and exercise stress testing.

Participants were classified into high to low ectopy burden groups, with people indicating complex irregular heart rhythms that may be potentially fatal are categorised as having high AEB or VEB.

Results indicated that 32% people experienced supraventricular tachycardia, atrial fibrillation in 4%, and uncontrolled ventricular tachycardia in the remaining 6% individuals.

Univariate analysis associated elevated AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness, hypertension, and reduced kidney function (eGFR).

High VEB was linked to an older age, and reduced eGFR. In multivariable analysis, older age and reduced fitness remained independent risk factors for AEB, while older age showed independent associated with VEB.

The study underscored aging as a key driver of ectopy, even in people without structural cardiac disorders.

You Might Like:

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns
Toxic blue-green algae produces the harmful bacteria that may damage the liver and nervous system

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study
Patients who got clopidogrel showed 14% lower risk of fatal conditions, including cardiac events, stroke, and potential death

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline
In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly whooping cough

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types
Basal Cell Carcinoma is caused by prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100

Salmonella outbreak from recalled California eggs affects up to 100
Those who have purchased the recalled eggs are urged to discard them and clean the surfaces they touched

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study

Lifestyle modification may do wonders for binge drinkers, study
Drinkers who regularly performed exercises lowered the risk of liver-related death by 69%

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study

Fatty food may increase risk of childhood asthma, study
Research revealed that saturated fat common in processed foods and animal items is considered a key factor to trigger asthma