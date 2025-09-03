Azelastine nasal spray may help prevent Covid infection, trial finds 

Azelastina, Over-the-counter nasal spray, has been used for several years in different countries.
In the US, Astepro Allergy (0.15%) is the first FDA-approved and effective OTC prescription-strength antihistamine spray to prevent respiratory infections.
In Australia, Azep (0.1%) is accessible OTC, while in the UK, products such as Rhinolast (0.1%) and Azelair (0.15%) need to be prescribed first.
The latest German trial tested Azelastine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. While it offers promising results, the study had limitations.
The trial involved young, healthy, and vaccinated 450 participants at one hospital, which restricted generalizability, so results may differ in vulnerable or unvaccinated groups.
It is pertinent to mention that the use of RAT’s may have missed a few asymptomatic infections, and even a placebo spray may have also prevented the infection by clearing the nasal lining.
Despite a range of limitations, Azelastine is affordable, and widely accessible option to protect against respiratory infections, particularly in high-risk areas such as hospitals.
However, Azelastina nasal spray can not supplant vaccines, it can only help prevent infections that may lead to severe complications.
Furthermore, researchers stressed the need for larger trials to confirm its role in preventing respiratory infections.