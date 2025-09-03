Home / Health

Azelastine nasal spray may help prevent Covid infection, trial finds

Over-the-counter nasal spray, Azelastine is affordable, and widely accessible option to protect against respiratory infections

Azelastine nasal spray may help prevent Covid infection, trial finds
Azelastine nasal spray may help prevent Covid infection, trial finds 

Azelastina, Over-the-counter nasal spray, has been used for several years in different countries.

In the US, Astepro Allergy (0.15%) is the first FDA-approved and effective OTC prescription-strength antihistamine spray to prevent respiratory infections.

In Australia, Azep (0.1%) is accessible OTC, while in the UK, products such as Rhinolast (0.1%) and Azelair (0.15%) need to be prescribed first.

The latest German trial tested Azelastine as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. While it offers promising results, the study had limitations.

The trial involved young, healthy, and vaccinated 450 participants at one hospital, which restricted generalizability, so results may differ in vulnerable or unvaccinated groups.

It is pertinent to mention that the use of RAT’s may have missed a few asymptomatic infections, and even a placebo spray may have also prevented the infection by clearing the nasal lining.

Despite a range of limitations, Azelastine is affordable, and widely accessible option to protect against respiratory infections, particularly in high-risk areas such as hospitals.

However, Azelastina nasal spray can not supplant vaccines, it can only help prevent infections that may lead to severe complications.

Furthermore, researchers stressed the need for larger trials to confirm its role in preventing respiratory infections.

You Might Like:

Kent hospital restarts mobile book trolley service after 25 years

Kent hospital restarts mobile book trolley service after 25 years
The hospital believes reading offers many benefits for patient's mental and emotional health

Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children

Developmental language disorder: A hidden condition affecting 1 in 14 children
The neurodevelopmental disorder causes language learning difficulty among children

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study

Older age, poor fitness associated with Atrial Ectopic Burden, study
Univariate analysis associated elevated AEB with older age, male sex, lower fitness, hypertension

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns

Toxic algae in lakes may pose health threat to your pet, expert warns
Toxic blue-green algae produces the harmful bacteria that may damage the liver and nervous system

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study

Clopidogrel outperforms Aspirin in preventing cardiac event risks, study
Patients who got clopidogrel showed 14% lower risk of fatal conditions, including cardiac events, stroke, and potential death

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline

1 infant dies of whooping cough as vaccination rates sharply decline
In 2024, nearly 11 infants passed away after contracting the potentially deadly whooping cough

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma? Symptoms, causes, types
Basal Cell Carcinoma is caused by prolonged ultraviolet (UV) exposure from sunlight or tanning beds

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study

Estradiol patches help boost memory in postmenopausal women, study
Hormone therapy didn’t affect the executive function, the ability to plan or problem-solve

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health

Top food choices for Crohn disease to maintain your health
Crohn disease may lead to a variety of symptoms, which include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fatigue, and rectal bleeding

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana

Flesh-eating bacteria killed 2 more people in Louisiana
The potentially deadly virus, Vibrio vulnificus, causes fatal necrotizing fasciitis that leads to limb amputation

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs

Rhyl area reports nine cases of potentially fatal Parvovirus in dogs
Parvovirus can not infect humans; however, cats are vulnerable to contract a type of this virus

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected

UK launches Chickenpox shots as many children start school unprotected
A recent data from the UK Health Security Agency suggested nearly 83.7% of five-year-olds received both doses of the MMR vaccine last year