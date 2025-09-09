Crocodile wrestling video prompts calls for US influencer’s deportation

American influencer's stunt with crocodile lands him in hot water!
Mike Holston, known online as The Real Tarzann posted an Instagram video of himself wrestling a freshwater crocodile which was reportedly filmed earlier this month in Cape York, northern Queensland.
The video sparked outrage among animal right activist group PETA, leading to calls for him to be deported and banned from Australia, reported MailUK.
PETA Australia publicly condemned the former American football player on Tuesday, September 9, labelling his actions as both cruel "stupid."
"The American social media influencer visiting Australia regularly uses animals as props for content, including provoking them and engaging them in reckless, hazardous stunts," the statement added.
PETA further stated that crocodiles like other Australian wildlife have feelings and can suffer so they should be allowed to live peacefully without being harmed or mishandled by influencers or any of the visitors.
In the last four days, Holston has posted several videos of himself catching crocodiles in which one of those videos has gone viral with more than 32 million views.
On the other hand, a spokesperson from Queensland’s Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation said that officials are currently looking into and examining the videos as part of an active investigation.