US influencer under fire for 'reckless' wild crocodile wrestling videos

Australian authorities are investigating a US influencer who has sparked controversy by filming himself trapping wild crocodiles in Queensland.
According to BBC, Mike Holston is under fire for two videos posted for his millions of followers online - one showing him wrestling a freshwater crocodile, and another showing him manhandling a saltwater crocodile, one of the planet's deadliest creatures.
Holston says he made the videos for "educational purposes", but wildlife experts say his behaviour is cruel and he's been labelled a "goose" by the state's leader.
Queensland officials say the influencer's actions, which can attract fines of up to A$37,500 (£18,300, $24,776), are "extremely dangerous and illegal".
In a video posted last week to his Instagram, Holston - who goes by "The Real Tarzann" on social media - can be seen jumping into shallow water to chase a freshwater crocodile.
The animal draws blood before Holston secures it, and can be heard calling out in the video.
"This is what dreams are made of," the influencer says in the footage, adding that he had wanted to come to Australia since he was a child.
A second video shows Holston heading into marshland to capture a juvenile saltwater crocodile. Usually one of the world's most aggressive reptiles, the animal is largely limp as he holds it by the neck and lifts it for the camera.
In both videos, he can be seen releasing the animals back to the wild.
A spokesperson for Queensland's environment department confirmed officials were investigating the incidents, which appear to have been filmed on the Lockhart River in Cape York.
"Let us be clear: people should not attempt to capture freshwater or saltwater crocodiles in Queensland, unless they are trained and licensed to do so," the statement said.
On-the-spot fines of A$8,345 apply for anyone found to be interfering with a saltwater crocodile in Queensland, but penalties can climb to more than four times that in some cases.