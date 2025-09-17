Amazon releases AI agent to assist sellers handle their business

Amazon released an AI agent that will assist sellers on its platform run their businesses. The company is updating Seller Assistant, its AI tool for third-party sellers, to assist handle tasks on the seller’s behalf.
Amazon stated, “Our agentic AI capabilities are designed to work seamlessly throughout the entire selling experience, which means sellers can go from handling every task themselves to collaborating with an intelligent assistant that works proactively on their behalf around the clock, while always keeping sellers in control.”
The company’s Seller Assistant will be able to efficiently manage everything from routine operations to complex strategies, aiming for a boost in business.
With this significant update, Seller Assistant will be able to not only monitor account health and inventory but also take action when authorised.
The feature can flag slow-moving items, suggest price alterations and assess demand to prepare shipment recommendations.
Moreover, it ensures products meet compliance requirements across countries and alerts sellers to potential problems, such as safety regulation violations.
Apart from this, the company has introduced agentic AI to advertising, allowing sellers to generate ads using conversational prompts.
These latest updates join other AI tools, including a video ad generator and a product listing enhancer, supporting third-party merchants.