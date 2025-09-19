House passes temporary funding bill, Senate faces shutdown pressure

The House passed a Republican plan on Friday, September 19, to fund the government through November 21.
As per multiple reports, the measure now faces a challenge in the Senate where lawmakers will debate the proposal to prevent a shutdown.
The 217-212 House vote on the seven-week temporary funding bill increases pressure on Senate Democrats to either support the measure or stick to their option which could lead to a government funding deadlock.
Friday’s vote was a challenge for Speaker Mike Johnson to maintain his narrow Republican majority, which could only afford two dissenting votes to pass the bill to the Senate.
One Democrat, Jared Golden of Maine, voted in favour, while two Republicans, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Victoria Spartz of Indiana, voted against it.
Although the government funding deadline is more than a week away, Friday’s vote makes a shutdown more likely.
Both parties are refusing to compromise and Congress could leave for the week without a solution.
Republicans considered sending House members home until October 1 if the funding bill passed, which would pressure the Senate to approve it or risk a government shutdown at the end of the month.