Doctors urge pregnant women to avoid cannabis

A new guidance from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) urged pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers to get themselves screened and stay away from cannabis to avoid potential risks.
Over the past few years, cannabis use during pregnancy has significantly increased across the US, driven by legalization and growing social acceptance.
An analysis of 2019 of over 450,000 women suggested cannabis use more than doubled between 2002 and 2017, as per the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
Scientists discovered that THC, cannabis’s psychoactive compound, crosses the placenta and can come inside the breast milk.
Its use during pregnancy has been associated with low birth weight, perinatal death, NICU admission, and may potentially cause long-term developmental issues such as learning issues and attention-related problems.
ACOG strongly opposes drug testing pregnant individuals, citing concerns regarding discrimination, and instead advises non-judgmental screening through conversation.
Additionally, ACOG has encouraged the health officials to discuss symptoms, such as anxiety or nausea, and recommend safer alternatives with minimal risks, and advise lifestyle modifications to bring positive change in patients and their babies lives.
Researchers aim to create a supportive dialogue, assisting patients manage symptoms while reducing potential risks to both baby and mother