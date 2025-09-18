Ozempic and Zepboud linked to major health benefits in psoriasis patients

A recent study revealed that individuals with psoriasis may get unexpected health benefits from GLP-1, weight loss drugs such as Zebound and Ozempic.
According to a study published at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology meeting in Paris, individuals consuming weight loss drugs showed several health benefits, including reduced cardiac event risks, and more.
Researchers found that psoriasis patients consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) showed a 78% reduced risk of premature death, a 44% decreased risk of cardiac arrest, stroke, and other cardiac events.
Results further indicated a 65% reduced risk of alcohol abuse and up to 50% reduced risk of substance abuse, in contrast to those on other diabetes drugs.
For the study, researchers gathered data of nearly 3,000 psoriasis patients suffering from diabetes consuming weight loss drugs for over two years, contrasting them to another 3,000 psoriasis patients who are taking other diabetic treatments and 110 million healthy people.
GLP-1 drugs stimulate a natural hormone, named Glucagon-like peptide-1, which reduces appetite, regulates blood sugar, and slows digestion.
Additionally, the study discovered that these drugs may minimise inflammation that triggers psoriasis and affect brain regions associated with addiction and mood.
Furthermore, researchers revealed that GLP-1 drugs could help treat psoriasis patients suffering from diabetes or weight-related concerns, providing a comprehensive approach to enhance both skin and other health-related concerns.