NSW health urges Measles vaccination amid increasing cases

A measles alert has been issued for Sydney following a returned traveller from Indonesia who tested positive for the highly contagious disorder.
NSW Health stated that the infected person visited different locations across Sydney between 11.30am and 1.15pm on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
Individuals who were on Virgin Australia flight VA572 from Perth to Sydney on September 12, the Domestic terminal at Sydney that morning, and VA505 from Sydney to the Gold Coast are urged to get themselves tested.
Measles, one of the most contagious infectious diseases in the world. It’s an airborne disorder that is transmits when an infectious person sneezes and coughs.
NSW Health Director of Public Health Michael Slater urged people to look at its symptoms, which includes a high fever, rash, or Koplik spots that appear as tiny white spots inside the mouth.
Additionally, individuals with measles symptoms are required to call their GR or emergency department before visiting to avoid exposing others.
Dr Slater further stressed the need for vaccinations, as two doses of the measles vaccine can prevent illness, even after getting exposed to it.
People under 60 should at least get two doses, particularly before overseas travel due to global outbreaks.