Forza Horizon 6 series set to release in Japan in 2026 

Microsoft has officially announced the release of the Forza Horizon 6 series in Japan in 2026 during the Tokyo Game Show 2025.
As shown from the teaser, the highly anticipated game will be a perfect blend of Tokyo's urban environment with a sample of Japan's rural areas, such as Mount Fuji.
However, other gameplay details remain under wraps.
Additionally, an Xbox Wire blog post on the game’s announcement revealed some more details on why Japan has been chosen now, particularly, with art director Don Arceta sharing that recent technological advances had made the game possible.
"The beauty of Horizon games is that each one gives us learnings and ways to make the next even bigger and better," Arceta stated.
Fans have been eagerly anticipating a Japan setting, particularly since the release of the first Forza Horizon in 2012.
Previously, the series has explored plenty of thrilling locations such as France, Australia, Italy, and Mexico, marking its first venture to Japan.
Despite the longest gap of five years in series history, the franchise continues to evolve, bringing more exciting masterpieces, with the recent PlayStation 5 version of Forza Horizon 5 becoming one of the best-selling PS5 games of the year.