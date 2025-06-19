Endangered tope shark caught near UK beach for first time

Tope sharks can grow as long as six feet and usually eat fish, crabs and squids

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Endangered tope shark caught near UK beach for first time
Endangered tope shark caught near UK beach for first time

An experienced British fisherman was shocked when he caught a rare tope shark closed to the beach as he had never seen this kind of shark in the area before.

Tope sharks can grow as long as six feet and usually eat fish, crabs and squids.

Luckily, this type of shark is not dangerous to humans and there are no recorded cases of it ever attacking a person.

Surprisingly, this shark is considered critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The fisherman, named Alex said, "What a fish, I was absolutely buzzing. It suggests that either their numbers are on the rise, or they're seeking alternative food sources due to a scarcity of their primary prey, mackerel, likely a result of overfishing," as per ExpressUK.

"Tope are typically deep water sharks, so you'd normally expect to catch them from boats," he added.

Tope shark safely returned to sea after surprising catch:

Alex immediately released the shark after catching it and guessed that it weighed about 40 pounds.

In earlier times, people used to hunt tope sharks because their livers contain a high amount of vitamin A.

It is worth mentioning that in the UK and EU, it is against the law to keep tope sharks and even if anyone catches using a fishing rod must put it back into the sea alive to help protect the species.

Read more : World
UK records hottest day of year so far as heatwave grips nation
UK records hottest day of year so far as heatwave grips nation
The current record of the hottest day will probably be broken soon as temperatures could rise to 33C
President JD Vance suspended by Bluesky after controversial debut
President JD Vance suspended by Bluesky after controversial debut
JD Vance had just joined the app and made his first post about the US Supreme Court's decision to support Tennessee Law
Thai PM Shinawatra under fire after leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader
Thai PM Shinawatra under fire after leaked call with Cambodia’s former leader
Thai PM's future hangs in balance after leaked call with Hun Sen sparks political crisis
NYC artist's drunken meltdown: Grabbed hair, abuses passenger on plane
NYC artist's drunken meltdown: Grabbed hair, abuses passenger on plane
Leanna Perry arrested after physically and verbally abusing a passenger on NYC to Kansas City flight
US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch
US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch
US military captures stunning footage of unidentified flying UFO over the Afghan-Pakistan border
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Doctors predicts around 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025 due to air pollution
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
UK woman's rabies death after minor scratch from stray puppy sparks safety warning
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
Nippon to emerge as world's biggest steelmaker after $14.9bn deal with US Steel
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
From decriminalising abortion to stricter rules, UK and US take different paths on reproductive rights
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
Elderly man drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people