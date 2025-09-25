Threads to allow users tag algorithm for personalised feeds

Instagram is currently developing a new feature for Threads that would allow users “tag” its algorithm to adjust what content appears in their feeds.
Initially found by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, the feature is currently in the internal developmental phase and yet to be announced by the company.
The @threads.algo account tied with the feature is now live and followed by Meta engineers.
This significant move is the company’s broader efforts by Instagram to offer users more control over their feed.
Recently, Meta-owned Instagram revealed that users will soon be able to choose topics they want to see more or less of, and the Thread feature wants to establish an initiative on that.
Threads users would tag the @threads.algo account to signal algorithm preferences in real time, which is reminiscent of how X(formerly Twitter) plans to allow users to adjust feeds by tagging its AI-powered chatbot, Grok.
With this feature, Meta aims to offer more transparent and customizable content algorithms amid increasing scrutiny over the influence of social media on youth.
Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, further confirmed that the main app is shifting to unedrscore Reels, DMs, and recommendations, part of a broader platform redesign.