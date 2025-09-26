'Shark Tank’s' Robert Herjavec stuns fans with ageless look in Season 17

Robert Herjavec, a Croatian-Canadian businessman and investor stunned fans with his "ageless" look as Shark Tank kicked off its 17th season.
Herjavec took to his Instagram account to share fond memories and celebrate the success of the show with a heartfelt caption, noting, "I can’t believe we’re celebrating Season 17 of Shark Tank!"
The 63-year-old went on to wrote, "When I first sat in that chair, I had no idea the impact this show would have on me, and on millions of people watching at home."
"The best part? After all these years, I’m still inspired, still learning, and still just as excited every time those doors open and a new entrepreneur walks into the Tank," he added.
The caption was accompanied by a series of photos showing him in the "shark's chair" from Seasons 1 to 17, stunning fans with his timeless appearance, which has remained consistent over many seasons.
One user wrote, “How did he get younger over the years?! Phenomenal,” while another penned, “You don’t age at all. My favorite Shark forever."
“Ageless!!!” echoed another follower.
Shark Tank is an American TV show that started on August 9, 2009 on ABC, where entrepreneurs present their business ideas to a panel of five investors, called "Sharks," who choose whether to invest.