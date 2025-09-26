Home / World

Sir Menzies ‘Ming’ Campbell, former Lib Dem leader and Olympian dies at 84

Lord Campbell was an athlete who broke a 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record

  By Fatima Nadeem
Former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Menzies Campbell has died at the age of 84.

Lord Campbell, commonly known as Ming died in London after receiving a short-term care.

According to his grandson, Gregor Grand-Suttie, he spent his final days watching last weekend's Liberal Democrat conference.

He was a Member of Parliament for North East Fife from 1987 to 2015 and led the Liberal Democrats for a short period.

After leaving his role as an MP, he was given the title of life peer in 2015 as Lord Campbell of Pittenweem.

Lord Campbell's grandson said, "The myriad of accolades and awards he collected in his professional life paled in comparison to his achievements as a husband, father figure, grandfather, and friend."

He added that he was a "rare breed of Scotsman whose contribution and ideas spanned so much further than his home country's border", and gave Scotland "the ability to be extremely proud of one of their own."

Before starting his political career, Lord Campbell was an athlete who broke a 53-year-old Scottish 300 yards record in 1961 and later competed in the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

He also held the British 100m record from 1967 to 1974.

In 2023, Lord Campbell's wife, Lady Elspeth Grant-Suttie died at the age of 83.

