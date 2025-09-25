Home / World

Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison over Libya funds scandal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy may have to go to prison in Paris soon

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison over Libya funds scandal
Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to five years in prison over Libya funds scandal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison by a Parish court after being found guilty of receiving illegal campaign funds from Libya.

In an unexpected decision, the court on Thursday, September 25 ruled that Sarkozey, who was president from 2007-12 must go to prison even if he files against the verdict.

As per multiple reports, he was also ordered to pay a fine of €100,000 ($117,000, £87,000).

However, the Paris court cleared Sarkozy of the remaining accusations including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing.

Speaking after Thursday's hearing, the 70-year-old said the verdict was "extremely serious for rule of law," as per BBC.

Sarkozy insist the case against him is driven by politics but prosecutors accused him of taking money from the late Libyan leader Col Muammar Gaddafi to fund his 2007 presidential campaign.

In return, they claim Sarkozy agreed to support Gaddafi by improving his image and standing with Western nations where he was considered an outcast.

The judge stated that Sarkozy permitted his aides to seek money from Libyan officials for his campaign but the court found that there wasn’t enough proof that he personally got or used the illegal funds.

Sarkozy may have to go to prison in Paris soon, which would be the first time a former French president has been jailed.

Missouri Powerball winner bags half of record-breaking $1.787 billion jackpot

Missouri Powerball winner bags half of record-breaking $1.787 billion jackpot
Missouri Powerball winner shares excitement and sleepless nights after historic win

UN under fire after Trump alleges 'triple sabotage' demands investigation

UN under fire after Trump alleges 'triple sabotage' demands investigation
US President Donald Trump blasts UN over escalator and teleprompter mishaps, calls for arrest

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands statue was planned to remain on display until weekend

‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash

‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu and three others tragically killed in plane crash

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed
Drone forces second Danish airport to shut down in days after Copenhagen Airport incident

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe
Dallas ICE office shooting claimed the lives of two detainees and wounded another before the suspect commits suicide

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases
atypical Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome affects nearly one in two million people annually and may lead to potential death

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound
ICE detention centre in Dallas received bomb threats a month before the shooting

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect
Man arrested in connection with Brussels, Berlin and London's Heathrow airport cyberattack in UK

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14
A Wisconsin native, Zuza Beine, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 3 and shared her cancer journey with followers

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles
Giant 9,700-square-foot sinkhole near Bangkok hospital causes havoc, disrupts services

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal
Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands raises eyebrows in Washington DC