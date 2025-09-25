UN under fire after Trump alleges 'triple sabotage,' demands investigation

US President Donald Trump has called for an investigation for a “triple sabotage” during his United Nations visit.
According to CNN, the US president on Wednesday, September 24, criticised the UN for the malfunctions and mishaps during his visit to the UN General Assembly.
Trump, along with the First Lady Melania Trump, visited the UN New York headquarters for his address at the General Assembly on Tuesday, where they were forced to walk up an escalator after it stopped abruptly after they stepped on it.
After the escalator mishap, when the 79-year-old arrived to deliver his speech, he was hit with another technical issue: teleprompter failure and audio issues.
Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, he alleged that these technical faults were deliberate and demanded an investigation.
He wrote, “A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday—not one, not two, but three very sinister events! It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster.”
Calling the incident “absolute sabotage”, he referred to a Sunday Times article that said that the UN staff previously joked about shutting down the escalator and demanded that “people that did it should be arrested!”
The Republican president also claimed that his sound system was “completely off” during his address and the audience “couldn’t hear a thing” without interpreters’ earpieces.
Furthermore, the UN has not yet reacted to Trump’s allegation however, after the White House accusation on Wednesday, its spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the escalator malfunction happened due to a videographer in Trump’s delegation who accidentally stepped on the emergency stop function.