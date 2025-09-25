Home / World

UN under fire after Trump alleges 'triple sabotage' demands investigation

US President Donald Trump blasts UN over escalator and teleprompter mishaps, calls for arrest

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
UN under fire after Trump alleges triple sabotage, demands investigation
UN under fire after Trump alleges 'triple sabotage,' demands investigation

US President Donald Trump has called for an investigation for a “triple sabotage” during his United Nations visit.

According to CNN, the US president on Wednesday, September 24, criticised the UN for the malfunctions and mishaps during his visit to the UN General Assembly.

Trump, along with the First Lady Melania Trump, visited the UN New York headquarters for his address at the General Assembly on Tuesday, where they were forced to walk up an escalator after it stopped abruptly after they stepped on it.

After the escalator mishap, when the 79-year-old arrived to deliver his speech, he was hit with another technical issue: teleprompter failure and audio issues.

Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, he alleged that these technical faults were deliberate and demanded an investigation.

He wrote, “A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday—not one, not two, but three very sinister events! It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly, or it would have been a disaster.”

Calling the incident “absolute sabotage”, he referred to a Sunday Times article that said that the UN staff previously joked about shutting down the escalator and demanded that “people that did it should be arrested!”

The Republican president also claimed that his sound system was “completely off” during his address and the audience “couldn’t hear a thing” without interpreters’ earpieces.

Furthermore, the UN has not yet reacted to Trump’s allegation however, after the White House accusation on Wednesday, its spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that the escalator malfunction happened due to a videographer in Trump’s delegation who accidentally stepped on the emergency stop function.

You Might Like:

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues

Trump-Epstein statue removed from National Mall due to permit issues
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein holding hands statue was planned to remain on display until weekend

‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash

‘Sponge City’ pioneer Kongjian Yu dies at 62 in Brazil plane crash
Chinese landscape architect Kongjian Yu and three others tragically killed in plane crash

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed

Denmark airports hit with drone threat again, Aalborg Airport closed
Drone forces second Danish airport to shut down in days after Copenhagen Airport incident

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe

Deadly shooting at Dallas ICE field office under probe
Dallas ICE office shooting claimed the lives of two detainees and wounded another before the suspect commits suicide

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases

Deborah Haynes, popular journalist, battles one of the world's rarest diseases
atypical Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome affects nearly one in two million people annually and may lead to potential death

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound

Dallas ICE shooting kills two, suspect dead from self-inflicted wound
ICE detention centre in Dallas received bomb threats a month before the shooting

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect

UK police crack down on European airport cyberattack, arrest suspect
Man arrested in connection with Brussels, Berlin and London's Heathrow airport cyberattack in UK

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14

Zuza Beine tragically passes away at age of 14
A Wisconsin native, Zuza Beine, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at the age of 3 and shared her cancer journey with followers

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles

50-meter-deep sinkhole in Bangkok sparks panic, swallows cars and power poles
Giant 9,700-square-foot sinkhole near Bangkok hospital causes havoc, disrupts services

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal

Trump-Epstein statue of 'lasting bond' appears on National Mall amid scandal
Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands raises eyebrows in Washington DC

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit

UN denies ‘sabotage’ claims after escalator malfunction during Trump visit
White House slams United Nations over escalator mishap during Donald Trump and Melania’s visit

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'

Macron calls Trump after presidential convoy blocks his car: 'Guess what?'
Emmanuel Macron was in New York to co-chair a session of the 80th United Nations General Assembly