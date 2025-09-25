UK digital ID scheme to become mandatory under Starmer plan

The UK is set to introduce a mandatory digital ID system.
Recent reports revealed that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce plans for a compulsory UK-wide digital ID scheme in a speech on Friday.
Starmer believes that this scheme would help prevent illegal employment and modernise government services.
As per multiple reports, the details of the digital ID plan will be reviewed through a consultation, including how to accommodate people who don't have a smartphone or passport.
A previous effort by the Labour government to introduce ID cards was stopped by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.
However, recently ministers have become more open to the idea due to growing pressure to address illegal migration.
The government plans to use the digital ID system to confirm if people have the right to live and work in the UK by checking their ID against a central database,
Currently, most checks use physical documents, though some online verification options have been available since 2022.
Meanwhile, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said the digital ID system could make it easier for people to use government services.
He also visited Estonia where a digital ID allows citizens to access things like medical records, vote and use banking services.