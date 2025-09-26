Home / World

Voddie Baucham Jr, Founders Ministries President dies at 56

The Founders Ministries President and pastor breathed his last following a medical emergency incident

Voddie Baucham Jr, Founders Ministries president and pastor and bestselling author, passed away at the age of 56 due to a medical emergency incident.

The disheartening news was shared by the ministry on social media on Thursday, September 25.

"We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr, has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living," his ministry, Founders Ministries, penned.

Born in 1969 in LA to a single mother, Baucham became a notable name in the community as a pastor initially in Houston and later served as dean of theology at African Christian University in Lusaka, Zambia. 

He was widely admired among Evangelicals for his teachings on biblical manhood, familyhood, and cultural apologetics.

His books, including Family Driven Faith, Fault Lines, and The Ever-Loving Truth, emphasised Scripture's central role in confronting modern cultural challenges. 

Baucham's had dealt with personal health battles in his life, as in February 2021, he underwent treatment for heart failure at Mayo Clinic Florida, which prompted the Christian community worldwide to offer their prayers and financial support to the beloved pastor.

Just months before his passing, Baucham announced relocating with his family to Florida to serve as founding faculty of Founders Seminary, a venture aimed at training men for gospel-centred church leadership.

Voddie Baucham Jr is survived by his wife, Bridget, their nine children, and several grandchildren. His sudden death prompted an outpouring of grief and prayers from friends, fellow leaders, and fans.

