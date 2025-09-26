Hurricane Humberto strengthens in Atlantic as Imelda looms as 'bigger threat'

Humberto has strengthened into a hurricane in the Central Atlantic and another potential storm, Imelda looming as greater threat.
Forecast models suggest it could grow stronger and affect areas like the Southeast United States and Bahamas.
This also signals that the Atlantic hurricane season is becoming more active and producing stronger and more frequent storms.
Humberto is the third hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, forming early Friday morning.
Right now, it is located more than 400 miles northeast of the Leeward Island and is moving northwest, so it will not affect the Leeward Islands or the Caribbean.
The hurricane is getting stronger and is expected to reach at least Category 3 strenght this weekend, possibly even Category 4.
While it might pose some danger to Bermuda early to mid-next week, it is not expected to directly threaten the United States.
However, the exact outcome of the weather situation is still uncertain for the coming weeks, so people are adviced to keep checking forecast to stay alert.
On the other hand, a tropical system near Haiti and the Turks and Caiscos, called Invest 94L is bringing heavy rain and gusty winds today which will then move into eastern Cuba and Bahamas over the weekend.