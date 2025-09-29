Swiss voters narrowly approve voluntary digital ID in surprising vote 

Swiss voters have narrowly approved voluntary electronic ID cards in surprising close vote.
With all votes counted, 50.4% supported the proposal while 49.6% opposed it.
The close result was unexpected, as polls had shown about 60% support and the proposal had government and parliamentary backing.
As per multiple reports, Switzerland has voted on digital IDs for the second time after an earlier proposal was rejected in 2021 over concerns about centralized data controlled mainly by private companies.
The new plan keeps control with the government, stores data only on users' smartphones and makes digital IDs optional.
Supporters of Switzerland's digital ID system believe it will simplify everyday tasks.
It is pertinent to note that Swiss citizens can continue using their traditional national ID cards if they prefer.
Switzerland has a long tradition of protecting its citizens' privacy.
To address privacy concerns, authorities requesting information like age or nationality will only be able to access the specific details needed, not a person’s full data.
This comes shortly after the UK government announced plans to introduce a mandatory digital ID for employment to help reduce illegal immigration.