OpenAI's Sora app ranks on No. 3 on US App Store 

OpenAI’s recently launched Sora app for artificial intelligence (AI)-centric videos is set for a strong start, , despite being invite-only and currently limited to select users across US and Canada.
On release day, OpenAI’s Sora was installed by 56,000 users reaching No.3 on the US App Store’s Top Overall chart.
As per the app intelligence firm Appfigures, Sora got 164,000 iOS downloads in the first two days.
The launch outpaced the release of Anthropic’s Claude that reached to 21,000 downloads on first day and Microsoft’s Copilot, which was installed by 7,000 users worldwide, and tied with xAI’s Grok.
However, leading AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini still remain in the top position, with each exceeding 80,000 downloads on their first day.
Because Sora is invite-only, Appfigures ran an apples-to-apples analysis primarily focusing only on US and Canadian downloads, since each AI app used different rollout strategies.
By day two, Sora soared to the App Store’s No. 3 spot.
On the contrary, ChatGPT reached No. 1 on day two, Grok was ranked No. 4, Gemini No. 6, Copilot No. 19, and Claude No. 78.
The early performance highlights a substantial demand for AI video tools, even in a limited launch, suggesting the app’s greater potential.