Google expands AI vibe-coding app Opal to 15 countries

Google has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) vibe-coding app Opal to 15 new countries, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Honduras, Argentina, Costa Rica, Panamá, and El Salvador.
Initially released in July across the US, Opal enables users to generate mini web apps using simple text prompts.
Senior product manager at Google Labs Megan Li stated, “We didn’t expect the surge of sophisticated, practical, and highly creative Opal apps we got.”
“It’s clear we need to get Opal into more creators’ hands globally,” Megan Li added.
Opal allows users to describe the app they want to make, then create it using the cutting-edge Google’s AI models integrated with high-end technology, and add new workflow steps in a visual editor and publish their apps online for others to try.
Apart from the expansion, the Alphabet-owned Google announced a range of significant upgrades.
The app’s debugging system remains no-code but now enables step-by-step implementation, highlighting errors in real time for easier troubleshooting.
Furthermore , the company has claimed major performance boosts and creativity, minimising creation time from over five seconds to nearly instant.
With Opal, Google joins platforms like Canva, Figma, and Replit in assisting nontechnical users design and deploy functional app prototypes without writing code.