Google experiments Opal, AI-centric coding tool

AI-centric coding tools have increasingly become so popular over the last couple of months that almost every major player in the tech landscape is either integrating them or making its own.

To keep up with the pace, Google is experimenting with a vibe-coding tool called Opal, accessible to users across the US via Google Labs, which the company uses as a base to test with the latest tech.

Opal allows users to create mini web apps using text prompts, or they can remix existing apps accessible in a gallery.

Users are required to give instructions, and the tool will use several Google models to do so.

Once the app is ready, users can easily navigate into an editor panel to watch the visual workflow of input, output, and generation steps.

Users can press every workflow step to look at the prompt that dictates the process, and edit it if they want to.

Notably, users can manually add steps from Opal’s toolbar.

Opal allows users to publish their latest app on the web and share the link with other users to experiment it leveraging their own Google accounts.

In addition, Google’s AI studio allows developers to build apps using prompts; however, Opal’s visual workflow shows that the Alphabet-owned firm wants to launch it for a broader audience.

