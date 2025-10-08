Home / Sci-Tech

Google's Gemini 2.5 brings human-like computer interaction to AI

Google confirmed that AI Mode in Google Search and Project Mariner are using several variants of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) seems to be a refined variant of automation, the latter seems to have been paired with the former, as Google has launched the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI, its cutting-edge AI model, which can be able to mirror human interaction to carry out complex online tasks.

The Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI can perform on-screen actions such as typing, scrolling, and tapping, replacing human computer operators.

Built on the Gemini 2.5 Pro framework, the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI is powered by impressive visual reasoning and navigation skills to function across web browsers and Android systems.

According to Google, Gemini 2.5 has topped in various benchmarks and outshines rivals. In the WebVoyager test, it scored 88.9%, beating OpenAI’s Computer-Using AI Agent, which accomplished 87%.

The company stated, “Gemini 2.5 Computer Use is a step toward creating more capable AI agents that can operate independently and assist users across digital platforms.”

Google confirmed that the AI Mode in Google Search and Project Mariner are using several variants of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI.

The developer-facilitating end of the Gemini 2.5 Computer Use AI is that developers can access its API via Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, to experiment in several industries.

