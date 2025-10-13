Health

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds

Diet soda consumption tied to higher liver disease risk, like sugary fizzy drinks

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds
Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds

Swapping your regular soda for a diet version may not be any healthier for the liver, new research suggests.

According to Fox News, a study of UK Biobank data found that both sugary drinks and artificially sweetened ones, even those labeled zero sugar, are linked to a higher risk of liver disease.

The findings were presented this week at United European Gastroenterology Week in Berlin, Germany.

The study followed more than 120,000 adults over 10 years. None of them had liver disease when the research began.

Over time, scientists tracked what the participants drank and also assessed their liver health.

People who drank a lot of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), like soda, sweet tea or energy drinks, had about a 50% higher risk of developing a serious liver condition called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), also known as fatty liver disease not caused by alcohol.

"SSBs have long been under scrutiny, while their diet alternatives are often seen as the healthier choice," lead author Lihe Liu, a graduate student in the Department of Gastroenterology at the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, Suzhou, China, said in a press release.

However, those who drank diet drinks, low- or non-sugar-sweetened beverages (or LNSSBs), had an even higher risk of liver disease, at around 60%.

You Might Like:

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study
The findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to 'read between the lines' in social situations

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon
She has joined her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives
Patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health
Results indicated that participants who followed 'exercise snacking' experienced enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care
Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer
Adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an infection, known as Listeriosis, it may lead to severe illness in older adults

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery
Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk
Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad