Health

Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes

Chronic constipation affects about one in ten people and can significantly reduce quality of life

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes

Health experts recently offer advice on managing constipation with everyday habits and choices.

Researchers at King’s College London, after reviewing all the evidence from 75 clinical trials, say there are many more ways to relieve constipation than just increasing dietary fiber, as per BBC.

Chronic constipation affects about one in ten people and can significantly reduce quality of life.

According to a new medical guidance, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition & Dietetics, eating multiple kiwis each day can help ease constipation.

It also recommends drinking mineral-rich water instead of regular tap water for constipation.

As per the guide, taking magnesium oxide supplements can help improve constipation symptoms.

The guidance advices focusing on fruits and certain drinks to help with constipation instead of relying on probiotics or lots of fiber supplements.

"People can report up to 30 different symptoms of constipation," says Dr Eirini Dimidi, lead study author and reader in nutritional sciences at King's College London (KCL).

Dr Dimidi recommends eating to to three kiwis a day or 8-10 prunes to improve bowel movements.

The fiber in kiwi helps increase stool size and stimulated bowel movements.

It is worth mentioning that eating kiwi without the skin still provides beneficial fiber but leaving the skin on is also safe.

You Might Like:

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds

Diet soda drinks linked to 60% higher liver disease risk, study finds
Diet soda consumption tied to higher liver disease risk, like sugary fizzy drinks

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study

Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study
The findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to 'read between the lines' in social situations

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon
She has joined her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives
Patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health
Results indicated that participants who followed 'exercise snacking' experienced enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care
Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer
Adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an infection, known as Listeriosis, it may lead to severe illness in older adults

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery
Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine