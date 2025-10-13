Constipation relief made easy with these simple dietary changes

Health experts recently offer advice on managing constipation with everyday habits and choices.
Researchers at King’s College London, after reviewing all the evidence from 75 clinical trials, say there are many more ways to relieve constipation than just increasing dietary fiber, as per BBC.
Chronic constipation affects about one in ten people and can significantly reduce quality of life.
According to a new medical guidance, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition & Dietetics, eating multiple kiwis each day can help ease constipation.
It also recommends drinking mineral-rich water instead of regular tap water for constipation.
As per the guide, taking magnesium oxide supplements can help improve constipation symptoms.
The guidance advices focusing on fruits and certain drinks to help with constipation instead of relying on probiotics or lots of fiber supplements.
"People can report up to 30 different symptoms of constipation," says Dr Eirini Dimidi, lead study author and reader in nutritional sciences at King's College London (KCL).
Dr Dimidi recommends eating to to three kiwis a day or 8-10 prunes to improve bowel movements.
The fiber in kiwi helps increase stool size and stimulated bowel movements.
It is worth mentioning that eating kiwi without the skin still provides beneficial fiber but leaving the skin on is also safe.