Social skills training could revolutionise Schizophrenia treatment, study

The findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to 'read between the lines' in social situations

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A recent study from Case Western Reserve University highlighted a major transition in schizophrenia treatment — focusing on assisting patients better interpret social cues instead of using a one-size-fits-all approach.

According to a research published in Psychiatry Research, the findings underscore social inference skills, the ability to “read between the lines” in social situations, as a major target for early intervention.

This skill assists people to understand body language, tone, and sarcasm, which are important for everyday interactions.

Lead author and doctoral student at Case Western Anju Kotwan stated, “Think of social inference as your brain’s social detective work. It’s how you know whether someone is serious or sarcastic when they say ‘fine.’”

For the study, researchers analysed nearly 102 patients in the early stages of schizophrenia and discovered that social cognition serves as a bridge between basic thinking skills and daily functioning.

Improving these abilities could enhance how patients navigate relationships, school, and work.

The study revealed that training programs using computer games or guided exercises to boost social inference may be highly effective than conventional treatments that only target memory and attention.

Assistant professor at Case Western, Jessica Wojtalik, stated “Addressing both thinking skills and social understanding offers the best hope for recovery.” 

