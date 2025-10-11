Home / Health

Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

Patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients lives
Researchers find quitting smoking can extend cancer patients' lives

A recent study revealed that quitting smoking can nearly double the short-term survival odds for cancer patients.

According to research published in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, patients with advanced cancer gained a full year of extra life if they quit smoking.

Researchers at Washington University’s Siteman Cancer Center followed over 13,000 cancer patients between June and December 2018 and discovered that those who quit smoking after diagnosis lived almost a year longer as compared to those who continued.

Director of the hospital’s smoking cessation program senior author Dr. Li-Shiun Chen stated, “It is never too late, and no one is ever ‘too sick’ to quit smoking.”

Nearly 20% of smokers in the study quit within six months of starting treatment; however, quitting minimised their risk of dying within two years.

Lead author Dr. Steven Tohmasi mentioned that “lifestyle changes such as quitting smoking can prolong survival even more than some chemotherapies,” adding that avoiding smoking should be treated as the “fourth pillar of cancer care,” alongside surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Dr. James Davis of Duke Cancer Institute, who reviewed the findings, called the survival benefit a “huge effect.”

The study stated that the results supported integrating smoking cessation into comprehensive cancer treatment plans.

You Might Like:

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health

Study finds how ‘Exercise Snacking’ strengthen your cardiac health
Results indicated that participants who followed 'exercise snacking' experienced enhanced cardiorespiratory fitness

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care

FDA grants approval to at-home variant of Lasix for cardiac failure care
Over 6.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure—a number likely to reach 8.7 million by 2030

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer

New drug combo slows advanced prostate cancer
Adding the targeted drug niraparib to standard hormone therapy minimised tumour growth and slowed symptom progression

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk

RFK Jr. claims Tylenol use after circumcision raises Autism risk
Kenvue, Tylenol’s manufacturer, responded that scientific research finds no causal link between acetaminophen use during pregnancy

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US

Sno Pac announces recall of Frozen Spinach sold across US
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an infection, known as Listeriosis, it may lead to severe illness in older adults

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery

World Mental Health Day: Timely interventions can drive recovery
Mental health support is increasingly accessible via insurers and employers. However, it should be seen as a proactive resource

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion

Novo Nordisk set to acquire Akero Therapeutics for up to $5.2 billion
Novo’s new CEO, Mike Doustdar, who assumed his role in July, last month announced plans to lay off 9,000 employees

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health

Experts caution IV hydration craze may pose threat on your health
Experts warned several operators may not realise they’re practicing medicine

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk

Kroger recalls pasta salads sold across 30 States for possible listeria risk
Kroger Co. has recalled two kinds of pasta salad bowls, including Basil Pesto Bowtie Salad and Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study

Concussions may raise dementia risk among older people, study
Results indicated that people who have experienced TBI had a 69% higher risk of developing dementia within five years

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research

Scientists win nobel prize for breakthough research
Researchers discovered how the immune system protects the body from battling itself

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies

CDC and NHS implement stricter COVID-19 vaccine policies
In the US, kids over 6 months and older may get a COVID-19 shot after consulting a doctor or pharmacist