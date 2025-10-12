Home / Health

From addiction to accomplishment: Sober mother runs Royal Parks Half Marathon

She has joined her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
A mother who has been sober for over three years is marking a significant milestone by running the Royal Parks Half Marathon alongside her daughter.

Theresa Hargreaves, a 50-year-old from Scarborough, who was an addict once described getting out of bed as a struggle.

After joining a 28-day-alcohol-free programme in 2022, her life took a 360-degree turn and transformed herself and will now join her 20-year-old daughter Charlotte in the London race, raising funds for the charity Alcohol Change UK.

Theresa stated,“It’s a celebration of life, resilience, and transformation. Today, I live a life filled with gratitude, motivation, and love.”

A record 250 runners are participating in this year’s event for Alcohol Change UK, assisting in raising more than £40,000 to support efforts in minimising alcohol harm.

Theresa appreciated the charity’s work, stating, “I genuinely feel that the tide is starting to turn on our culture towards alcohol.”

The 36-year-old actor Liam Webster is also running for the charity. Once dependent on alcohol, he feared giving up would isolate him from a particular community. “Learning you may be using alcohol for the wrong reasons can be terrifying,” he stated.

Alcohol Change UK stated it is not “anti-alcohol;” however, it fosters conscious drinking, aiming to destigmatise alcohol-related issues.

