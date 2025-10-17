Is Venmo and PayPal down? Services restore after widespread outage

Sci-Tech

PayPal outages spiked to up to 10,000 reports just after 12 p.m. EDT, before significantly dropping from there

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
PayPal and Venmo, two of the most popular online payment platforms, have reportedly grappled with a widespread outage. However, the issue has started to resolve.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, Venmo outage began at around 11:50 a.m. EDT with reports quickly spiking to around 8,300.

Meanwhile, PayPal outages spiked to up to 10,000 reports just after 12 p.m. EDT, before significantly dropping from there.

A PayPal spokesperson told Forbes in a statement, which reads, "Both apps experienced a brief service disruption that has since been resolved.”

Is PayPal down?

In the USA, nearly 82% PayPal users are still unable to login to the app, 11% users are unable to send and receive payments, while the remaining 6% users are experiencing issues while making purchases.

Is Venmo down?

In the USA, nearly 54% users are still unable to access the app, 38% users have reported login-related issues, while the remaining 8% users are experiencing website issues.

