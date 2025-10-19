Sports

Brandon Graham to rejoin Eagles amid team struggles

Jason Kelce supported Graham's possible return, stating that this return may be beneficial for the team

Brandon Graham is reportedly in talks with Eagles to make an anticipated return to Philadelphia for a 16th NFL season months after retirement.

According to several credible sources, discussions between both the parties are currently underway, which is struggling with an underperforming pass rush.

The 37-year-old has been following the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Chiefs, a game he played in despite re-tearing his triceps after a previous injury.

Since retiring, he has been active in media, including a role on Good Morning Football and hosting the Unblocked podcast, where he addressed the ongoing rumours regarding his return without confirming his intentions.

The Eagles, currently tied for 25th in the NFL with just nine sacks, have suffered injuries to edge rushers, including Nolan Smith, and recently saw Za'Darius Smith retire.

Former teammate Jason Kelce supported Graham’s possible return, stating that this return may be beneficial for the team.

Beyond playing, Graham was a trusted leader who may assist bring the team together.

However, a final decision has yet to be taken, Graham's return could bring a significant impact on both the defense and morale of a 4-2 Eagles team ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Vikings.

