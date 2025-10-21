World

Who is Sanae Takaichi, the first female prime minister?

Japan makes history after electing Sanae Takaichi as the first female prime minister of the country

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |


Japan’s parliament elected ultraconservative Sanae Takaichi as the country’s first female prime minister Tuesday, a day after her struggling party struck a coalition deal with a new partner expected to pull her governing bloc further to the right.

According to AP, Takaichi replaces Shigeru Ishiba, ending a three-month political vacuum and wrangling since the Liberal Democratic Party’s disastrous election loss in July.

Ishiba, who lasted only one year as prime minister, resigned with his Cabinet earlier in the day, paving the way for his successor.

Takaichi won 237 votes, four more than a majority, compared to 149 won by Yoshikoko Noda, head of the largest opposition party, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, in the lower house, which elects the prime minister.

As the results were announced, Takaichi stood up and bowed deeply.

he LDP’s alliance with the Osaka-based rightwing Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin no Kai, ensured her premiership because the opposition is not united.

Takaichi’s untested alliance is still short of a majority in both houses of parliament and will need to court other opposition groups to pass any legislation, a risk that could make her government unstable and short-lived.

The two parties signed a coalition agreement on policies underscoring Takaichi’s hawkish and nationalistic views.

Advertisement

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief

Trump administration reaches deal to provide student loan debt relief
US government agrees to restore student loan forgiveness for millions of borrowers after court battle

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures

US, Australia sign rare earth minerals deal after China's control measures
United States secures a landmark rare earth minerals deal with Australia to challenge China’s control

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch

White House demolition begins for Trump's $250 million ballroom: Watch
White House East Wing demolition for Trump’s ballroom sparks controversy and criticism

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station

Newborn baby found abandoned in NYC's subway station
A baby girl was left at Penn Station wrapped in a sheet with no sign of the mother during morning rush

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation

SWAT, police surround Foxwoods Resort amid reports of hostage situation
Foxwoods Casino is a hotel and venue where patrons can enjoy food, gambling, and shows

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices

Australia calls out China for 'unsafe' military jet practices
Australia blasted China after a fighter jet allegedly released flares near its military plane

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule

Bolivia elects Rodrigo Paz as president to end nearly 20-year of leftist rule
Rodrigo Paz of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party wins 54.5% of vote in Bolivia presidential elections

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels

French police ‘race against time’ to recover Louvre stolen ‘priceless’ jewels
France's justice minister voices concern over 'terrible image' of country after historic Louvre jewellery heist

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?

Top countries with highest IMF debt: Which country owes most money as of 2025?
86 countries owe $162 billion to IMF, with top 3 nations accounting for nearly half of the total burden

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos

Delta Airlines flight cancellation and smoky odor incident sparks chaos
Delta Airlines cancels multiple flights, causing travel disruption and outrage among passengers

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway

Cargo plane crashes into sea at Hong Kong airport after sliding off runway
Hong Kong airport tragedy claims lives of two ground staff after plane skids off runway into sea

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues

Kaye Adams ‘suspended’ over allegations of shouting at junior colleagues
Kaye Adams has worked with BBC Radio Scotland for over 15 years with no prior complaints reported