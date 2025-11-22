World

Ovo Energy set to cut hundreds of jobs next week amid financial struggles

Ovo Energy is expected to stop or reduce taking on new customer

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Ovo Energy set to cut hundreds of jobs next week amid financial struggles
Ovo Energy set to cut hundreds of jobs next week amid financial struggles

Ovo Energy, one of the UK's largest home gas and electricity providers is planning a major job cuts next week.

According to Sky News, Ovo, which provides energy to about four million UK customers, is preparing plans to lay off hundreds of employees as soon as Wednesday to save millions of pounds in operating costs.

The goal of this plan is to improve the company’s financial performance and make it more profitable.

However, the exact number of jobs cuts is not yet known, these redundancies are part of a new business plan that Ovo has submitted to Ofgem.

As per the outlet, the company is expected to stop or reduce taking on new customers while it tries to fix its financial problems.

The layoffs are happening only weeks after Ovo’s chief executive, David Buttress resigned as the company continues searching for investors who can provide a large amount of funding.

Mr Buttress has been replaced by Chris Houghton, a former Ovo boss who worked alongside its founder, Stephen Fitzpatrick.

In addition to this, Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the former chief of Virgin Money has recently been appointed as the chair of Ovo’s retail energy division.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chicago Christmas celebration turns deadly with two separate shootings

Chicago Christmas celebration turns deadly with two separate shootings
Thousands of people gathered at Millennium Park for the Christmas tree lighting and the opening of Christkindlmarket

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter diagnosed with terminal cancer

Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK’s granddaughter diagnosed with terminal cancer
Tatiana Schlossberg is the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg

UK’s most popular wedding date revealed in new study

UK’s most popular wedding date revealed in new study
New research has revealed the most common dates for marriage proposals in the UK

Daily Mail's publisher enters exclusive talks to acquire Telegraph

Daily Mail's publisher enters exclusive talks to acquire Telegraph
Lord Rothermere, the head of DMGT said he has always admired 'Daily Telegraph'

Mamdani and Trump's Oval Office meeting sparks netizens' hilarious reactions

Mamdani and Trump's Oval Office meeting sparks netizens' hilarious reactions
Donald Trump meets NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani in the White House after funding threat

Ukraine faces 'hardest moment in history' as Trump pushes peace plan

Ukraine faces 'hardest moment in history' as Trump pushes peace plan
Zelenskyy warns of 'difficult choice' as US demands territory concessions in Peace Plan

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces surprise resignation after Trump clash

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces surprise resignation after Trump clash
Marjorie Taylor Greene to leave Congress, citing 'hurtful and hateful' primary battle with Trump

Mamdani receives Trump’s praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?

Mamdani receives Trump’s praise after first meeting, signals perspective shift?
Donald Trump allows NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to call him ‘fascist’ after first White House meeting

UK records coldest night of autumn with record low temperatures

UK records coldest night of autumn with record low temperatures
The UK suffered the coldest night of autumn this year with freezing temperatures widely recorded

Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes

Nathan Gill, ex-Reform UK leader sentenced after admitting pro-Russia bribes
Nathan Gill was a prominent member of the UKIP and Brexit Party groups led by Nigel Farage

Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?

Which US degrees lost 'professional' status and why it matters?
Here's the full list of degrees which are no longer considered 'professional' under Trump’s administration

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022

Bitcoin price falls dramatically in biggest monthly drop since 2022
Bitcoin has dropped sharply despite government support and growing institutional interest