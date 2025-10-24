Sci-Tech

OpenAI acquires Apple shortcuts creator to boost ChatGPT’s Mac integration

  • By Bushra Saleem
A few days after releasing its new AI browser Atlas, OpenAI has announced the acquisition of Software Applications Incorporated and its AI app Sky, which was created by former Apple employees.

According to Engadget, Ari Weinstein and Conrad Kramer, the founders of SAI, were crucial to Apple's Shortcuts app release, as in 2017 Apple acquired their popular product Workflow, an iOS automation app.

While Kramer left Apple in 2019 and Weinstein in 2023, they teamed up again to start work on Sky. 

Although the app has never been made public, it's reportedly a powerful natural language interface for the Mac, as AI can work alongside you while writing, planning, coding, or managing your day.

With that, OpenAI plans to combine Sky's technology with ChatGPT to deeply integrate it into macOS. "We're building a future where ChatGPT doesn't just respond to your prompts, it helps you get things done. Sky's deep integration with the Mac accelerates our vision of bringing AI directly into the tools people use every day," says Nick Turley, VP & Head of ChatGPT.

