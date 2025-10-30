Younger people facing sharp increase in dangerous colon infections, study

A recent study revealed that an increasing number of Americans under 50 are currently hospitalised with a rare colon infection, diverticulitis.
A painful and sometimes dangerous colon infection that was once uncommon in younger adults is now rapidly increasing.
The condition occurs when small pouches in the colon wall get inflamed, causing severe abdominal pain, bleeding, bowel changes, and fever.
In worst cases, it may cause abscesses or even perforations in the colon.
A recent analysis of 5.2 million hospitalizations revealed a striking trend: complicated cases of diverticulitis rose from 18.5% in 2005 to 28.2% in 2020—a 52% rise over 15 years.
Although overall surgery rates have sharply declined, younger patients are more likely than elderly individuals to need invasive treatment, suggesting the disease may show more aggressive symptoms in this age group.
Experts warned that the hike represents an increasing public health concern, mirroring similar increases in colorectal cancer among young adults.
Researchers think that factors such as sedentary lifestyles, obesity, poor diet, and other factors could be a major reason for the unexpected increase.
They further stressed the need for further studies for proper comprehension of why diverticulitis is hitting younger populations and how it can be prevented.