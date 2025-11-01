Justin Trudeau dresses as ‘left shark’ for Halloween, nod to Katy Perry rumors?

Justine Trudeau’s ‘left shark’ Halloween costume has raised eyebrows over a possible Katy Perry reference.
The former Canadian prime minister celebrated Halloween with his son dressed as a shark while his son Hadrien became a surfer.
Sharing the picture on social media, the 53-year-old wrote, “Ready for Halloween with Hadrien: he’s the surfer, I’m the shark (to his left). We built the costume together — a little father-son Halloween teamwork.”
The fun snaps on Instagram dressed as a bright blue shark, sparking chatter that this was not a random costume choice at all. Fans could not help but notice the uncanny resemblance to the iconic “Left Shark” that went viral during Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
In the caption, Trudeau wrote that he and Hadrien built the costume together, hinting at wholesome father-son bonding.
But fans quickly noticed the hint as Trudeau emphasised that he was the shark “to his left”. Commenters instantly latched onto the cleverly worded reference, calling it a direct wink to Left Shark.
Trudeau and Katy Perry reportedly went from casual hangouts to full-on romance this year, first spotted on a date in Montreal in July 2025. The two recently made their public debut as a couple at a cabaret show in Paris for Perry’s birthday.