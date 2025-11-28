Louvre ticket price to jump 45% for most non-EU tourists 

The Louvre museum in Paris will see a 45% hike in the ticket prices for most non-EU visitors.
As reported by the BBC, from early next year, tourists from countries like the US, UK and China will have to pay €32 ($37; £28) to enter the museum, and the increased revenue will fund a much-needed overhaul of the famous gallery.
The museum's security and management have faced criticism since the headline-making heist in October, when a four-person gang stole jewellery worth $102 million and fled within minutes.
From January 14, visitors from countries outside the European Economic Area, a group which includes EU member states, Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein, will pay an extra €10 to enter the world's most visited museum.
Non-EU visitors in groups with accredited guides will also have to pay €28 starting next year, the Louvre told the BBC.
The price hike is expected to raise between €15 million and €20 million each year to support the museum's revamping plans.
Notably, the Louvre was visited by nearly 9 million people last year, with the majority coming from abroad. More than a tenth of its visitors are from the US and around 6% from China, according to the museum.
There have been longstanding calls to address the museum's capacity to accommodate crowds, with visitors often complaining of congested galleries and long queues.
Moreover, the Louvre will renovate key areas of the museum and add new amenities like toilets and restaurants, upgrades which are projected to cost several hundred million euros.