WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature for channel admins

WhatsApp is adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive

  By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp is working on a feature that lets channel admins invite their contacts to follow their channels.

With the introduction of this new feature, admins will now be able to send follow requests directly through the channel info section.

As per WABetaInfo, the contacts will then receive these request as chat messages with a button that lets them easily open and follow the channel.

Since smaller creators currently rely on links or searches to get noticed, this feature will give them a more personal way to reach people they already know and grow more audience.

Source:WABetaInfo
The Meta-owned platform is also adding new features to make channels more engaging and interactive.

Along with the new invitation option, recent updates including polls and future tools such as quizzers are designed to encourage more interaction.

However, the feature is currently under development and it will be available in a future update.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing new feature that will allow users to react to status updates with reaction stickers.

This new update will make interacting with status more fun and engaging by allowing users to quickly share their feelings on photos and videos similar to how reactions work on Instagram Stories.

