Kevin Federline extends olive branch to ex Britney Spears after public rift 

Kevin Federline has made rare comments on his ex-wife, Britney Spears, days after their public feud.
A month after publishing his memoir, You Thought You Knew, the 47-year-old American dancer and actor said he wants his two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, to have a "stronger bond" with their mom.
Meanwhile, promoting his new publication, Kevin appeared on a Talk Shop Live interview, where he revealed his desire to bond with his sons with Britney.
"We haven't talked specifically, but I know that she's talked to our sons, which is good; they absolutely love their mom, right? I mean, they always, always have, always will," Kevin noted.
The 47-year-old author continued explaining, "It's instilled in them. And I've always wanted for them to have a connection with their mom, the way I have with my mom."
These comments Kevin Federline made after he publicly made disturbing allegations about his former wife in his bombshell memoir.
He accused the Gimme More hitmaker of unhealthy behavior as a mother, including drinking when she was pregnant and taking cocaine while her two sons were still breastfeeding, which led her sons to distance themselves from him.
The couple, who parted ways in 2007, shortly after welcoming his second son, Jayden James.